PM Imran Khan to launch anti-corruption application today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will inaugurate anti-corruption mobile phone application to report the cases, on Monday (today).

According to details, events on the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day are being held across the country to raise awareness among the people.

This year the day is observed under the theme: “Together, We Are United against Corruption”.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said corruption is the root cause of all problems faced by the country including economic constraints, price-hike, unemployment and poverty.

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that those involved in corruption not only usurp the rights of public but also commit treason. He said that corruption causes unrest and disappointment in society.