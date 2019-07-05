PM Imran Khan to launch Road to Makkah project today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Road to Makkah project at Islamabad airport on Friday (today).

According to details, , at least ten immigration counters have been set up at the airport to provide immigration facilities to Pakistani pilgrims.

The Saudi Arabia government initiated this project on the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A delegation comprising 51 immigration officials of Saudi Arabia paid a visit to these counters to review the arrangements ahead of the beginning of Hajj flight operation.

It is for the first time that Pakistani pilgrims will get immigration and customs facilities at Pakistani airports before heading for Hajj as they will no longer have to go through the immigration process upon arrival at Saudi airports.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri had welcomed the Saudi delegation upon arrival in the country.

He said that after the success of the Road to Makkah project in Islamabad, the project will be expanded to include other cities of the country.

The minister appreciated the role of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in granting this facility to Pakistani pilgrims.

He said the project has started on an experimental basis at Islamabad Airport and later it will be expanded to Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, and other cities.