PM Imran Khan to leave for China today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave on a three-day official visit to China to discuss bilateral issues with Chinese leadership on today (Monday).

During his visit, the prime minister will hold separate meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

He will also discuss expansion of projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor framework besides cooperation in agriculture, industrial and socio-economic sectors.

Imran Khan is also likely to address China Pakistan Business Forum in Beijing to further promote economic and trade exchanges between the two countries.

The premier will also meet with Chinese entrepreneurs and heads of different companies during the visit.

The two sides will discuss immediate implementation of Phase-II of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement, signed between the two strategic cooperative partners to further enhance bilateral business and trade.

They will also examine the abolition of quota for all Pakistani agro products like rice, wheat, corn, soybean, sugar and tobacco as Pakistan will prove to be a food basket for China. It will be the third visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China within a year.