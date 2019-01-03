PM Imran Khan to leave for Turkey today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Turkey today (Thursday) on a two-day official visit.

PM Imran Khan is visiting Turkey after receiving invitation from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua will also accompany the Prime Minister on the visit.

PM Khan will hold meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and discuss the bilateral relations between the two countries. Views pertaining to regional and international situation will also be exchanged.

The Prime Minister will also address a business forum and hold several meetings with Turkish businessmen and potential investors during his stay at Ankara.

It is to be mentioned that Pakistan and Turkey enjoy historic and unparalleled ties based on a common religious and cultural legacy that dates back to centuries.

Prime Minister’s visit will further reinforce the historic ties between the governments and the people of the two brotherly countries.