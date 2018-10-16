PM Imran Khan to pay fine for not regularizing Bani Gala land: Top Judge

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will have to submit fine if he fails to get his Bani Gala property regularized.

CJP said this on Tuesday while hearing a case related to illegal construction in the federal capital. CJP Saqib Nisar addressed the counsel for Imran Khan, Babar Awan and clarified that he was not making any political statement.

He remarked that construction in Bani Gala violates town planning procedures, however, hastened to add that to demolish such structures would not be justified.

Top judge observed that after people get to know that that the prime minister has paid penalty, they will be asked to regularize their properties.

The bench directed that a committee with special powers be formed under the chairmanship of the interior secretary to ensure the regularization of properties in Bani Gala area. The apex court also ordered to revoke the lease of companies violating their lease obligations.

During the proceedings, Additional Attorney General Tariq Mahmood Khokar informed the court that a 12-kilometre long wall will be constructed around Bani Gala where the residence of the premier is located.

The court adjourned the hearing till 22 October.

