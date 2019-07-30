PM Imran Khan to preside over cabinet meeting today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over a meeting of the federal cabinet to discuss nine point agenda, on Tuesday (today).

The cabinet meeting would discuss a nine-point agenda, including matters related to the establishment of a commission for the children’s rights, amending the rules of business act 1973 and a summary for appointment of MD PASCO.

The meeting would also discuss amendment in rules of business related to federal secretariat and appointment of the chairperson of national commission for human rights.

Earlier on July 26, the federal cabinet had allowed Pakistanis holding dual nationality to take part in elections.

The cabinet, which met in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, had also formed a committee to initiate the process of required legal amendments to this effect.