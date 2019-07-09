PM Imran Khan to preside over cabinet’s meeting today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday will chair a federal cabinet meeting.

According to details, PM Imran Khan will brief the members to his upcoming visit to the United States.

Reports said that the cabinet members will also discuss alleged videotape of accountability court’s judge Arshad Malik besides reviewing a six-point agenda in the meeting.

A briefing will be given on expenditures made on state heads and parliamentarians for their medical treatments since 2008 till date.

Moreover, the details of expenses will also be briefed for camp office.

The cabinet will also review the provision of on-arrival visa facility to Qatari citizens and re-structuring of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Earlier on July 3, the federal cabinet with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair had formally approved Hajj Policy 2019.