PM Imran Khan to preside over federal cabinet meeting today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will chair the federal cabinet meeting to discuss a nine-point agenda on Tuesday (today).

The Federal cabinet will discuss the country’s economic and political situation and the meeting will be held at the Prime Minister’s office.

The cabinet members will be briefed on former rulers expenditures on medical and camp offices while an issue of amendment in rules of business 1973 schedule one is also part of agenda, reports claimed.

The cabinet will also be briefed on matters of Agriculture Development Bank. The cabinet will also give approval to e-commerce policy framework during today’s meeting.

The cabinet will also discuss to declare Pakistan Air Force Jacobabad Airbase Shahbaz into the cantonment area. The approval of the appointment of the executive director of Newtech Industrial Automation is also expected during the meeting.