PM Imran Khan to preside over federal cabinet meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday (today) will chair the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad. The meeting will discuss nine-point agenda including Kashmir conflict.

According to reports, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will brief the cabinet on progress so far made on the Kashmir issue while the situation after the UNSC session will also come under discussion.

The cabinet will also review the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and recommendations of the Special Committee on Kashmir will also be presented in the meeting.

The meeting will also get a briefing from the ministry of communications to review its one-year performance. The cabinet will also give approval to decisions taken by committee on privatization.

The cabinet will also approve Rs.5 billion loan for the low costing houses while approval of Pak-Turk Strategic Economic Framework is also part of the agenda of today’s meeting.

The cabinet will also approve two bills related to domestic violence and Christian Marriage-Divorce Bill 2019. Meanwhile, the appointment of chairman and two members of anti-dumping appellate tribunal will also be approved during today’s meeting.