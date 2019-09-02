PM Imran Khan to reach Lahore for day-long visit today

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday will arrive in Lahore for a one-day visit.

According to reports, PM Imran Khan will participate in the closing session of International Sikh Convention at the Governor House as the chief guest.

In addition, he will hold a meeting with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on issues related to the province.

PM Imran will also chair a high level meeting of the officials of Punjab government at the Chief Minister House in the city. The visit comes amid high tensions in Pakistan over the illegal annexation of Kashmir by New Delhi.