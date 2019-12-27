PM Imran Khan to visit Karachi today

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi on a one-day visit today (Friday) where he will hold meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, PM Imran is also scheduled to meet members of National and Provincial Assembly from Karachi. He will also review progress on the ongoing development projects undertaken by the federal government in the city.

PM Imran will also attend the valima ceremony of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar’s son in the evening before leaving back for Islamabad.