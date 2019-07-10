PM Imran Khan to visit Karachi today

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Karachi on Wednesday (today) on a day-long visit.

PM Imran Khan will hold an important meeting at the Governor House.

According to local media reports, PM Khan along with his economic team reaching the city today. During a day-long visit, he will also meet and address the concerns of the business community, tweeted Governor Sindh Imran Ismail.

He will also get a briefing on the ongoing development project in the metropolis in a meeting at the Governor House.

Last week, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had called on PM Imran and briefed him about different development schemes, including K-4 project in the province.