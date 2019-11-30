PM Imran Khan to visit Lahore today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Lahore for a day on Saturday (today).

According to reports, Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair Parliamentary meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and will take it into confidence over the current political situation of the country.

“Changes in the Punjab cabinet will also be discussed in the meeting”, sources said.

The prime minister is scheduled to preside over a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister House and will hold meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.

In his last visit on October 28, Prime Minister Imran Khan had emphasized on early implementation of local government system while directing to complete the plan in this regard on time.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on Punjab Municipal Services Program in Lahore, PM Imran had said, “The incumbent government has brought a revolution in Pakistan with the establishment of the local government system.”

He had maintained that their cities could be improved only with the implementation of an effective administrative system.

The prime minister had said that the local government System was aimed at empowering people at the grass root level so that they could make the decisions affecting their development and resolve their problems by themselves, Radio Pakistan reported.