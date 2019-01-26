PM Imran Khan to visit Lahore tomorrow

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Lahore on Sunday to chair some important meetings with Punjab Government officials.

According to details, PM Imran Khan will spend a busy day in Lahore during which he will preside over a high level meeting to review governance of Punjab Government.

The Prime Minister will also hold separate meetings with Punjab Governor and Chief Minister Punjab.

Sources further said that the Prime Minister is also expected to meet the families of victims of the Sahiwal tragedy during his stay in Lahore.