PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia on October 13

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit to Saudi Arabia on October 13.

According to report, Prime Minister Imran Khan is also expected to visit Iran this month. The date for Prime Minister’s visit to Iran will be decided after consultation on his return from China.

PM Imran is also expected to visit Saudi Arabia again on October 29 to participate in three-day Future Investment Initiative Conference (FIIC) to be held in Riyadh.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has invited PM Imran to attend Future Investment Initiative Conference to be held in Saudi capital from October 29 till October 31. Saudi government had also invited Indian prime minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming event.