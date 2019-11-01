PM Imran Khan waives passport requirement, prior registration for Sikh pilgrims

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday waives off Passport requirement and registration in advance for Sikh pilgrims coming to Kartarpur.

PM Imran Khan said this while making the announcement on Twitter, he said, “For Sikhs coming for pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India, I have waived off 2 requirements: i) they wont need a passport – just a valid ID; ii) they no longer have to register 10 days in advance.”

For Sikhs coming for pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India, I have waived off 2 requirements: i) they wont need a passport – just a valid ID; ii) they no longer have to register 10 days in advance. Also, no fee will be charged on day of inauguration & on Guruji’s 550th birthday

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had announced that PM Imran will inaugurate the corridor on November 9.

Pakistan has also invited former prime minister of India Manmohan Singh to attend the opening ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor on the occasion of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Pakistan and India had signed the Kartarpur Corridor agreement last week at zero line, Pakistan-India Narowal border.