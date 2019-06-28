PM Imran Khan will steer country out of crisis: Sheikh Rasheed

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Federal minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed has said that he strongly believes that Prime Minister Imran Khan will steer country of the crisis.

Rasheed said this while talking to private news channel, while responding to a question, he said Pakistan Army understands foreign policy, economy and interior policies the most.

He added that they could not meet public expectations due to huge deficit given by previous governments. He said our team is new but results are much better, adding that people have confidence that Imran Khan is not a corrupt person.

He said Pakistan is out of the crisis now, adding that there would be more relief for public once the agreement of $6 billion with IMF is signed. The veteran politician said the country is facing danger from inside its boundaries.

He said opposition crying over inquiry commission, adding that government and Army are on same page and PM is working hard. He said conditions would be much better in coming days.

Responding to APC of opposition parties, Sheikh said this was a failed meeting, adding that they had said big things prior to this session but nothing happened.

To another question, he said Maryam Nawaz did not want to see Shehbaz and Hamza in politics.

He said former minister Khawaja Saad looted Pakistan Railways, adding that he would apologies if could not make Railways more profitable than his predecessor.

He said ML1 has been signed and PM would inaugurate three more trains on July 3.