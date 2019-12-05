PM Imran launches ‘Digital Pakistan Vision’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday launched Digital Pakistan Vision in Islamabad.

Addressing the ceremony at the Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad on Thursday, he said that only those who set goal of their lives make progress, adding that the one who make tough decisions always succeeds.

The prime minister said that ‘Digital Pakistan Vision’ should have been focused long ago.

Imran Khan went on to say that his entire focus is on improving country’s economy, adding that all institutions of Pakistan were running in deficit when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came into power.

“The government has overcome current account deficit,” he said.

He said that the government will concentrate on taking the country digitally forward. Terming it a big opportunity for the nation, he said digitalization will help in providing jobs to our youth and spur their creative abilities.

The prime minister said we are going to introduce the e-governance in government departments to eradicate corruption from the country. He said the e-governance in public sector institutions will help accelerate the processes and provide facilitation to the public.

He expressed determination that any resistance in the digitalization of the economy will be overcome.