PM Imran leaves for US on commercial flight

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has departed for the United States (US) on a commercial flight, on Saturday.

This is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s first visit to the US since assuming office.

PM Imran Khan is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump on July 22 during his three-day visit. According to the White House, PM Imran’s visit will focus on strengthening cooperation between the United States and Pakistan to bring peace, stability, and economic prosperity to a region that has seen far too much conflict.

The two leaders would discuss several issues during their meeting, including “counterterrorism, defence, energy, and trade, with the goal of creating the conditions for a peaceful South Asia and an enduring partnership between our two countries.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said there will be two separate meetings between PM Imran Khan and US President Trump. According to the foreign minister, Trump and Khan would have two meetings in the US capital, with the first one scheduled to be held in the Oval Office and the second one set to take place in the Cabinet Room.

The premier, the foreign minister said, would also hold discussions with a delegation of the World Bank.

Following the state-level engagements, the PM would address the Pakistani community in the US during an event in the Capital One Arena in Washington, he added.

Qureshi said the government was trying to create a conducive environment for the investors in Pakistan.

A Pakistan Business Summit was also slated to be held after the community event, wherein the Pakistani-American community, as well as other businesspersons in the US, would participate.

Khan would make an address at that event too.

The FM said Pakistan’s military leadership would be accompanying the prime minister during his visit to the US.