PM Imran, Maulana Tariq Jameel avoid handshake amid Coronavirus fear

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan adopted strict precautionary measures when it avoided handshake with religious cleric Maulana Tariq Jameel during a meeting amid fears of Coronavirus spread.

Both dignitaries adopted another way of greetings, giving a message to masses to follow the safety precaution to counter the spread of novel COVID-19 in the country.

In a tweet, the PTI said: “We all need to follow his example to keep everyone around us safe”.

It further said that the prime minister and the religious scholar “leading by example by taking strict precautionary measures in times of Corona Pandemic. We all need to play our role and avoid handshakes & other physical contact to ensure public health & safety”.

Taking precautions are necessary as scientists and health experts across the globe are struggling to find antidote for the disease.

The number of cases in the country has crossed the 100 mark with continuous surge in cases in Sindh.

Earlier today, the prime minister chaired a meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) to discuss coronavirus sitution.

According to details, PM instructed all concerned authorities to take immediate measures in order to contain the spread of Coronavirus in Pakistan.

Reportedly, PM also consulted with religious scholars regarding proposed ban on Friday gatherings in across the country.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Zafar Mirza will brief concerned authorities on the overall situation daily at 5:00 pm.

All the chief ministers were present in the meeting through video link. On the occasion, PM said that federal and provincial governments are working in harmony to deal with this crisis.

Imran Khan also appreciated the steps taken by provincial governments to contain Coronavirus.

Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah, Adviser on Finance Hafeez Sheikh, Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbass Bukhari and others were present on the occasion.