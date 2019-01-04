PM Imran meets Erdogan, discusses bilateral interests

F.P. Report

ANKARA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to bilateral interests, regional and international issues came under discussion.

The prime minister who is on a two-day official visit to Turkey, is accompanied by a high level delegation including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umer and Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar.

Meanwhile, a Turkish delegation of investors in agro based industry led by Turkish Minister for Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli also called on PM Imran Khan in Ankara on Friday.

Prospects of collaboration in food processing, dairy sector and food chain management were discussed during the meeting.

Earlier, Addressing Business Community in Ankara on Friday, Imran Khan had assured the Turkish business community that their investments will be fully protected in Pakistan.

He said that the process has been started to remove impediments in the way of investment in the country. He said we have set up an office at the PM Secretariat to make it easier for the investors to invest in Pakistan.

Imran Khan pointed out that our exports remained stagnant due to flawed policies in the past. He said the present government will now actively promote exports and fully facilitate the investors in order to create job opportunities for the youth.

He assured the Turkish businessmen that their concerns will be addressed through mutual consultations.

The premier said our main concern is to take people out of poverty and this will be done by promoting wealth creation. He said we also want to eradicate corruption which will help flourish investment especially in the small and medium enterprises.