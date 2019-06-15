PM Imran meets Indian premier Modi at SCO summit

F.P. Report

BISHKEK: Prime Minister Imran Khan has met Indian Premier Narendra Modi during the The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, on Friday.

Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi confirmed a meeting took place between the Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan in Bishkek.

Qureshi said that the brief interaction resulted in a handshake and exchange of pleasantries between both dignitaries.

The Foreign Minister added that if a dialogue between both countries was to take place then it would happen on equal footing.

Qureshi added that Pakistan was in no hurry in the regard.