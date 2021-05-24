PM Imran, military top brass briefed over national security

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with his cabinet members and top military officials, on Monday visited the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Secretariat, where they were given a briefing on the national and regional security situation.

Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed welcomed the prime minister and other dignitaries on the arrival.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the diligent efforts of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) for national security and expressed his satisfaction over its professional preparedness.

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Inform-ation Minister Chaudhry Fawad, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar.