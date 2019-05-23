PM Imran orders crackdown on power, gas pilferers

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday ordered indiscriminate action against those involved in power and gas pilferage.

Talking to Minister for Power Omar Ayub and Special Assistant Nadeem Babar, who called on him in Islamabad, the prime minister said that those involved in gas and power pilferage should be exposed before the masses.

During the meeting, Omar Ayub briefed the prime minister about the reforms taken in the energy sector. He also informed PM Imran about the success achieved in the countrywide campaign against gas and power theft.

Earlier on April 15, Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan on had warned of strict actions against power pilferage.

In an interview, Omar Ayub Khan had said that over 30,000 cases had been registered against power theft and about 3,000 people involved in power pilferage had been sent behind the bars during the ongoing drive against electricity theft.

The minister had said that at least 400 employees of WAPDA had also been suspended over different charges.