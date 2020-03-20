PM Imran orders to open Chaman-Spinboldak border to support Kabul despite coronavirus pandemic

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed authorities to open the Chaman-Spinboldak border between Pakistan and Afghanistan and said Islamabad would continue to support Kabul during global coronavirus pandemic.

“Despite global pandemic of COVID 19, we remain committed to supporting our Afghan brothers and sisters. I have given instructions to open the Chaman-Spinboldak border and let trucks crossover into Afghanistan. In time of crisis, we remain steadfast with Afghanistan,” PM Imran said in a tweet.

Earlier, ex-Afghanistan CEO Abdullah Abdullah had thanked PM Imran for keeping the Chaman-Boldak border open in a tweet.

“I thank PM Imran and Pakistan government for accepting our people and traders’ call to keep the Chaman-Boldak border open for the flow of foodstuff and key commodities at this critical time,” Abdullah had tweeted.

He had added that Afghanistan highly appreciates this gesture as it further strengthens bilateral ties between the two countries.

Pakistan has reported 456 confirmed cases of coronavirus and two deaths in the country. Afghanistan, on the other hand, has reported 22 cases of the virus, making it one of the few countries with a relatively low rate of coronavirus cases.

Globally the virus has infected 176 countries with more than 9,700 people dead and over 234,000 infected by the disease. The epicentre of the outbreak has now shifted to Europe, with Italy surpassing China in the number of deaths on Thursday.