PM Imran pays surprise visit to COVID Ward in PIMS

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday suddenly arrived at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital and took round of a Covid ward, besides enquiring about the coronavirus treatment facilities.

The prime minister asked the authorities and doctors on duty about the latest number of Covid 19 affected patients being treated in the dedicated wards and the daily cases.

He was apprised that a total of 121 coronavirus p-atients were being treated in the wards. There was su-fficient and smooth supply of oxygen, it was added.

The prime minister wearing a personal protective gear also visited the Covid ward and stressed upon adherence to complete standard operating procedures.