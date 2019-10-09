PM Imran, President Xi discusses regional situation

F.P. Report

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed bilateral relations and regional situation on Wednesday (today).

According to state radio report, PM Imran and President Xi held meeting in Beijing and they discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and regional situation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan held wide-ranging bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The exchange of views particularly covered the strengthening of bilateral economic partnership, according to a press release.

Upon his arrival, Prime Minister Khan was presented a guard of honour, accompanied by a 19-gun salute.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed were also present during the meeting.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning, Development, and Reform Khusro Bakhtiyar, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, and the Chairman BOI were also in attendance.

Extending felicitations on the 70th Anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China to his counterpart, PM Khan underscored that the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China served the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples and contributed to peace, development, and stability in the region.

The two leaders also witnessed the signing of various agreements and MOUs aimed at deepening Pakistan-China ties in a range of socio-economic sectors.