PM Imran, Putin discuss Afghanistan situation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in a telephone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed the situation in Afghanistan. This was reported by the Kremlin press service.

“During the exchange of views on the situation in Afghanistan, interest was expressed in coordinating the approaches of the two countries in order to stabilize it,” the message says.

It is noted that the prospects for the development of Russian-Pakistani relations in various fields were also discussed.

According to a news release issued by the Prime Minister Media Office, it stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday stressed that close coordination and consultations between Pakistan and Russia on the evolving situation in Afghanistan were of crucial importance.

Meanwhile, Presidents Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan and Vladimir Putin of Russia have held a telephone conversation, discussing the situation in Afghanistan, the Tajik presidential press service said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The presidents exchanged detailed views on the current military and political developments in Afghanistan, focusing on the situation on the Tajik-Afghan border. The parties will continue coordinating efforts related to Afghanistan and will maintain contact on various levels,” the statement reads.

According to the press service, Rahmon and Putin also focused on “pressing issues concerning the Tajik-Russian strategic partnership, including the trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, military and technical aspects of bilateral relations.”

In addition, the heads of state “looked at the regional and global agenda,” particularly “touching upon the upcoming summits of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Shanghai Cooperation Or-ganization set to take place in Tajikistan’s capital.”.

Also, Putin had a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev , during which the situation in Afghanistan was discussed and further personal contacts were agreed.