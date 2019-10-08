PM Imran reaches Beijing on two-day visit

F.P. Report

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday has reached Beijing to hold meetings with the Chinese leadership, on Tuesday.

According to reports, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa is also accompanying the prime minister.

Upon arrival in Beijing, the prime minister was received by Chinese Minister of Culture and Tourism Luo Shugang, Pakistan’s ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi and other officials.

The prime minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Khusro Bakhtiar, Board of Investment (BoI) Chairman Zubair Gilani and senior officials.

During his visit, PM Imran will meet with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

Both Chinese leaders will separately host banquets in honour of the prime minister. A number of agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed at a ceremony to be witnessed by the two prime ministers.

COAS General Bajwa who reached China a few hours before the prime minister will join PM Imran for his meetings with Premier Li Keqiang and President Xi Jinping.

The visit of the prime minister is in continuation of the long-established tradition of the leadership of the two countries meeting regularly and consulting closely on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest, said the Foreign Office statement.

The prime minister will exchange views on regional developments including the state of peace and security in South Asia arising from the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, it added.

The visit will be instrumental in further cementing Pakistan’s economic, investment and strategic ties with China.

Among other things, the prime minister will apprise the Chinese leadership of the government’s recent landmark decisions to speed-up implementation of the ongoing CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor).

According to a foreign office statement, there will be interaction with senior representatives of the Chinese business and corporate sector as well for deepening bilateral trade, commercial and investment partnership.

The prime minister will also be participating in the closing ceremony of the Beijing International Horticulture Expo, as a chief guest, where Chinese PM Li Keqiang will be the host.