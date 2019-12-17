PM Imran reaches Geneva to attend Global Refugee Forum

Monitoring Desk

GENEVA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reached Geneva, Switzerland to attend the first ever two-day Global Refugee Forum (GRF).

The GRF is co-hosted by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the U.N. Refugee Agency and the Swiss Government.

According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the premier is accompanied by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood.

According to the press release, the premier will “articulate Pakistan’s perspective, experience and contribution to the Afghan refugees” at the forum.

“Co-convening of the GRF is recognition of Pakistan’s generosity, humanitarian leadership, and compassion of the people of Pakistan towards their Afghan brothers and sisters for the past forty years,” the press release added.

Pakistan’s permanent representative at U.N. office in Geneva Khalil Hashmi welcomed him on arrival at the Geneva Airport. U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, High level Swiss officials and Pakistani Ambassador in Switzerland were also present at the airport to receive the Prime Minister.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will participate in an international conference on refugees in Geneva, Switzerland, which will officially commence on Tuesday, a statement of Foreign Ministry of Pakistan stated.

The first-ever Global Refugee Forum has been convened in recognition of exemplary role for the protection and well-being of refugees by several countries including Pakistan, the ministry said in a statement.

PM Khan, along with leaders from other countries, has been invited to co-convene the forum and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also address the forum, according to the statement.

The forum is expected to galvanise political support and solidarity and broaden the base of commitments from states, international organisations, private sectors and civil society to deal with the growing number of refugee situations across the world, the Foreign Ministry said.

“Co-convening of the GRF is recognition of Pakistan’s generosity, humanitarian leadership, and compassion of the people of Pakistan towards their Afghan brothers and sisters for the past 40 years,” the ministry said.