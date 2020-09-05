PM Imran reaches Karachi to unveil special package for rain-hit port city

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached Karachi on a day-long visit today (Saturday) during which he will announce Karachi Transformation Plan for the metropolitan city.

PM Imran Khan conducted aerial surveillance of the rain-hit areas of the metropolis. He presided over the Karachi Transformation Committee (KTC) meeting at the Governor House and is also scheduled to address a press conference.

According to sources, PM Imran will hold meeting with Pir Syed Sadaruddin Shah Rashidi at the Governor House. He is scheduled to visit the Pakistan Stock Exchange. PM Imran will hold a meeting with industrialists and businessmen during his stay in the city.

The Prime Minister will meet the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui while Federal Minister Aminul Haq and Faisal Subzwari will be the other members.

The MQM Pakistan delegation will discuss Karachi Transformation Plan during meeting with the Prime Minister. Sources also informed that a delegation of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) will meet PM Imran during his visit to Karachi

Sources informed that the Prime Minister will announce more than 50 projects for Karachi under Karachi Transformation Plan. Sources said Rs 802 billion will be spent on the development projects of the Karachi Transformation Plan.

Karachi circular railway project of Rs 300 billion will be part of the Transformation Plan. The Chinese government will provide Rs 250 billion for the circular railway.

Sources said that Rs 447.45 billion will be spent on mass transit system projects. Under the plan, six mass transit system projects will be announced while road construction and repair projects were estimated at Rs 62.30 billion.