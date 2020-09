PM Imran reaches Quetta on daylong visit

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Quetta for paying one-day visit, on Friday.

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai and Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan have welcomed PM Imran Khan upon his arrival in Quetta.

The premier was accompanied by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Qasim Suri and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal during his one-day visit to Quetta.