PM Imran receives warm welcome after completing US visit

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has received warm welcome and applause from the party leaders and workers on reaching Islamabad after three-day official visit to the United States, in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to reports, Senior PTI leaders Jahangir Tareen, Azam Khan Swati, Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, Minister for Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood and a large number of PTI workers were present at the Islamabad Airport to receive the Prime Minister.

Addressing the gathering at the airport, PM Imran said that Allah blessed us with Pakistan on 27th Ramadan and it s a gift. You are citizens of this country and I want you to always remember that we are to become a great nation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that it is my resolve to make Pakistan a state aligned with the principles upon which the Prophet (PBUH) laid the foundation of the state or Madina.

He said that we have to make Pakistan a county that is the realization of Jinnah and Iqbal s dream and added that a nation that bows before another can never be a great nation.

PM Imran said that we have to work hard to make this country great, to make it stand among the top nations of the world. He said that we will collect money from this very country, make hospitals, provide education to our children and provide clean drinking water to our people.

PM Imran said that a year ago, this nation ensured our victory and brought us to power. I promise you today that I will never disappoint you, he said.

PM Imran said that I have never bowed my head in front of anyone to date except for Allah and I‘ll InshAllah never let my nation bow their head in front of anyone.