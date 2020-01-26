PM Imran rules out any chance of removing Punjab CM Buzdar

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday again ruled out any chance of removing Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar from his position.

He was talking to elected members of PTI from Punjab in Lahore on Sunday and said that the government would never succumb to any pressure rather would face challenges despite all negative propaganda being created by a mafia.

He told the parliamentarians that a mafia, that had been detracting the people since decades to fulfill their nefarious designs, was now creating a negative impression against the government.

They intentionally try to create a chaotic situation just to undermine the positive changes being brought about by the government.

He said the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the problems being faced by the people of their respective constituencies, difficulties in execution of development projects and their early resolution.

The prime minister said no part of the country would be discriminated regarding the development work. He advised the parliamentarians to keep in contact with the people in their constituencies and always strive to resolve their issues.

The members of national assembly also apprised the prime minister about the social and development issues confronting the people in their areas. The prime minister directed the provincial government to devise a mechanism for effective coordination between the administration and the parliamentarians.

“My government inherited the worst economic crisis in the history with biggest current account deficit and fiscal deficit, however, the country’s economy has stabilized following tough decisions taken by his government,” PM Khan said and added today, the world considers Pakistan as an attractive country for investment.

Meanwhile, PM Imran said that the key component of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) manifesto is to eliminate corruption from the country but the organized mafia is promoting a negative impression against the government.

Soon after arriving in Lahore on a day long visit, the prime minister met Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, where he was briefed about the overall situation of the province, ongoing development projects, and welfare of the people.

The chief minister also presented a report to PM Imran Khan in which he was informed that Rs187 billion had been released till January 22 under the annual development programme in Punjab. The report stated that Rs107 billion has been spent on various projects.

The report further stated that the provincial government had imposed a ban on transferring funds of backward areas to another area or project.

The prime minister directed to speed up work on schemes under development programme and ensure timely use of funds released.

Imran Khan further said that efforts should be made to provide relief to the common man and the provincial ministers must ensure good governance in their concerned departments.

PM Imran Khan while directing the Punjab CM to deal more strictly with the land grabbers, profiteers and stockists said that such elements should be strictly punished.