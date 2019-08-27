PM Imran, Saudi’s MBS discusses Kashmir situation on phone

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday discussed the latest developments in occupied Kashmir on telephone.

According to reports, both the leaders discussed the latest developments in the region. Mohammed bin Salman was briefed by PM Imran on the latest developments in occupied Kashmir.

Indian-occupied Kashmir has been facing a clampdown since August 5 when New Delhi revoked Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which conferred it a special status.

Hundreds of political leaders have been detained by authorities since the move.

The two leaders earlier spoke about the situation in the region in a phone call on August 7, where they discussed the development of the situation in the region and efforts exerted towards it.