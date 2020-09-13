PM Imran says Afghan-led peace, reconciliation process indispensable for regional peace
/ September 13, 2020
F.P. Report
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says successful culmination of an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process is indispensable for Afghanistan and regional peace.
In a Facebook post, the Prime Minister reiterated the determination that Pakistan will continue to remain in full support and solidarity with the Afghan people as they march forward in this consequential journey for peace and development.