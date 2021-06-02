PM Imran says Afghan peace imperative for Pakistan-Tajikistan trade

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday underlined the need for peace in Afghanistan for trade between Pakistan and Tajikstan.

“Chaos in Afghanistan will ultimately increase the menace of terrorism,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said while addressing a joint presser along with the visiting Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Islamabad after signing various MoUs between both the countries.

PM Imran Khan said trade between both the countries will become easier through Gwadar.

Peace in Afghanistan imperative for the Pak-Tajik trade, he added.

Commenting on the withdrawal of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) troops from Afghanistan, the premier feared that situation of Kabul might become tensed in case of peace process failure.

He said both Pakistan and Tajikistan desire a peaceful solution to the Afghan conflict.

Prime Minister Khan reiterated his resolve not to start trade activities with India until the revival of the occupied Kashmir’s sovereign status.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon thanked Prime Minister Khan for extending an invitation to visit Islamabad.

He said MoUs have been signed between both the countries and vowed to jointly with Pakistan on the energy sector after improvement in the COVID situation.

The visiting dignitary also welcomed Pakistan’s efforts for enduring peace and stability in the region.