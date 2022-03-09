PM Imran says Asif Zardari is my next target after foiling no-trust motion

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that his first target, after foiling no-confidence motion, will be former president Asif Ali Zardari who use police and criminals for his illegal activities.

Addressing party workers at Governor House in Karachi, PM Imran said that people of Sindh want freedom from Zardari as this mafia has been looting the Sindh from last 14 years. It is time for independence of Sindh residents, he added,

The premier said that Karachi has contributed record amount to the national exchequer due to which he was able to provide relief to masses and reduce prices of petroleum prices and electricity tariff.

PM Imran said that no-confidence motion is political death of the opposition.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan held meeting with MQM-P’s leadership in Karachi in the wake of no-trust motion submitted by the opposition against him.

Upon arrival, the members of MQM-P and PTI welcomed the prime minister.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and federal ministers Ali Zaidi, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar were with PM Imran on this crucial visit.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool said that the meeting with premier was not to give or receive assurances but instead Imran Khan visited the office for only a cup of tea.

Responding to a question, he said that MQM-P is with prime minister that is why he is still in the office; however, he reiterated that they are always in contact with the opposition parties.