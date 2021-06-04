PM Imran says Lodhran-Multan highway to increase economic activity

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Lodhran-Multan Highway will connect three districts, increase economic activity and reduce travel time, Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

In an inauguration ceremony in Islamabad, the premier said that the PTI government has proven it can construct three times more roads than the previous governments.

The Lodhran-Multan road will connect Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar. It will be an important section of the N-5 Highway. The 62-kilometer long road costs Rs6.88 billion and will be completed in two years.

“The last 2.5 years were very difficult for the government,” the PM said. “People thought we had a button through which we could fix everything in the country.”

During this time, the government faced a lot of criticism from the media and opposition. “People don’t realise that change and freedom only come through struggle and Pakistan is standing on a very crucial stage right now.”

The status quo needs to be changed. “Our struggle is against mafias and politicians benefitting from corruption,” the prime minister stressed.

Referring to the Pakistan Democratic Party, he said that they are calling the establishment to topple the government. “What kind of a democratic party is this?”

The premier said that these opposition leaders are just trying to protect their interests. “They have kept their money abroad and are scared the government will take action against them.”

PM Khan highlighted that ever since PTI came to power, Pakistan has grown in a number of sectors such as agriculture, construction, technology, and tourism.

We are constructing 10 dams which will produce 50,000 megawatts of hydroelectric energy. We are planting 10 billion trees to protect the country from global warming. Tourism has grown exponentially in these two years.