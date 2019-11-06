PM Imran says Pakistan welcomes conclusion of Riyadh Agreement

RIYADH (Web Desk): Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that Pakistan welcomed the conclusion of the ‘landmark’ Riyadh Agreement, in which Yemen’s internationally-recognised government and separatists signed a deal to curb infighting.

PM Imran Khan in a Twitter post today, said: “Pakistan welcomes the conclusion of the landmark Riyadh Agreement, as a result of the initiative taken by the Saudi leadership and support by UAE Government. We believe it is a crucial and important step forward towards a political solution and durable peace & security in Yemen.”

In the first official confirmation of dialogue between the two sides, a Saudi official said on Wednesday that Riyadh is in talks with Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthi rebels in a bid to end the country’s civil war.

The comment came after Saudi Arabia brokered a power sharing agreement between Yemen’s internationally recognised government and southern separatists, which observers say could pave the way for a wider peace deal.