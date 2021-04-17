PM Imran says took action against TLP for challenging writ of the state

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan in a series of tweets on Saturday made it clear that the government took action against the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) after it challenged the writ of the state.

“Let me make clear to people here & abroad: Our govt only took action against TLP under our anti-terrorist law when they challenged the writ of the state and used street violence & attacking the public & law enforcers,” the premier said.

“No one can be above the law and the Constitution.”

Prime Minister Khan said: “My message to extremists abroad who indulge in Islamophobia & racist slurs to hurt & cause pain to 1.3 bn Muslims across the globe: We Muslims have the greatest love & respect for our Prophet PBUH who lives in our hearts. We cannot tolerate any such disrespect & abuse.”

Those in the West, including extreme right politicians, who deliberately indulge in such abuse and hate under the guise of freedom of speech clearly lack moral sense and courage to apologise to the 1.3 billion Muslims for causing this hurt, he maintained, demanding an apology from those extremists.

The premier also called on “Western govts who have outlawed any negative comment on the holocaust to use the same standards to penalise those deliberately spreading their message of hate against Muslims by abusing our Prophet PBUH.”