PM Imran says will go to any lengths to provide relief to inflation-hit people

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairing a high-level meeting in the federal capital on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan pledged to go to any lengths to ensure a reduction in prices of essential commodities in order to provide relief to the masses reeling from inflation.

The meeting was attended by Adviser to the PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Special Assistant to the PM on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar, and the Utility Stores Corporation chairman.

The prime minister directed the economic team to bring down prices of essential food items. He said the government would provide financial assistance to the poor who are unable to make ends meet.

Prime Minister Khan said the poorest will be provided food items under the government’s flagship Ehsas Programme.

The prime minister vowed to funnel more funds into the programmes aimed to facilitate the poor.

Stressing that the PTI has come to power to uplift the lives of the underprivileged, he blamed inflation on previous governments’ loot of national wealth.