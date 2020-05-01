PM Imran should step down if he got nothing to do: Bilawal

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should step down and give someone else a chance if he got nothing to do.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday, he lashed out at the federal government over its failure to fulfil basic demands of the doctors fighting coronavirus on the frontline.

The PPP chairman said that expressed grief that the doctors were only demanding protective gear and a reduced burden on hospitals so that they may carry out their jobs more effectively.

Bilawal went on to say that the federal government opened up the Pakistan-Iran border at Taftan but did not provide the Balochistan government with tools to stop the spread of the virus.

He said: “If the federal government doesn’t want to support us, it should refrain from criticism. At least the Sindh CM knows how serious this pandemic is. The Punjab CM on the other hand asks ‘how does this Corona [virus] bite’. Yet, you are supporting him despite growing cases in his province.”

“Someone should tell our PM that he is not on the container anymore nor is he in opposition,” Bilawal said and added I thought he was head of the state, but his acts say something else. “It seems Imran Khan considers himself as the Prime Minister of Islamabad only,” he said.