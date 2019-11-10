PM Imran should stop doing politics on Riyasat-e-Madina: Marriyum

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should stop doing politics on Riyasat-e-Madina.

Talking to media in Lahore on Sunday, she said that a country whose prime minister is a liar, takes u-turn on the promises he had made and betrays trust, can never make Riyasat-e-Madina.

She said PM Imran came into power through NRO shouldn’t talk about it, adding that the premier should have tried not to lie on the day of Seerat-un-Nabwi.

Aurangzeb went on to say that the close aides were being favoured in Imran Khan’s Madina State, while the poor people have been left with bread, businesses and employments.

She further said those are talking about Riyasat-e-Madina have privatized the hospitals and deprived the poor patients of medicines and treatment.

Earlier, while addressing the International Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (PBUH) Conference in Islamabad under the auspices of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to observe 12th Rabi-ul-Awal, PM Imran said that Pakistan’s society was spoiled by giving NRO to corrupt people, whereas Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) gave “exemplary punishment” to those who had committed corruption.

He said: “Those who plundered the nation’s wealth deserve no right to be spared […] no NRO or other relaxations can be given to these corrupt people, adding that the compassion is for poor and downtrodden segments of society and not for powerful and corrupt people.

The premier said it was state’s responsibility to look after the weaker segments. He said for a state to function effectively, it needed revenues in the form of taxes to run the affairs efficiently. He said people have also the responsibility to play their due share in uplift of society.