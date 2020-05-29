PM Imran summons important NCC meeting on May 31

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has called an important National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting on May 31 to make decisions concerning the coronavirus lockdown, on Friday.

The premier will chair the session in which federal and chief ministers will participate along with other dignitaries. Military and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) officials will give briefing over the matter.

The NCC will analyze the measures taken against the pandemic and make decision whether to further relax the lockdown or to tighten it with mutual consultation.

The meeting will deliberate to further mobilize the train service and authenticate the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decisions.