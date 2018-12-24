PM Imran summons party meeting to discuss court verdict against Sharifs

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a high level meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders to discuss the stance and strategy in connection of the coming accountability court verdict against Nawaz Sharif.

An accountability court is set to announce its verdicts in the remaining two corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif today.

Last week on Wednesday, Accountability Court II Judge Arshad Malik had reserved the verdicts in Flagship Investment and Al-Azizia references against the Sharif family.

PTI spokespersons are also invited in the meeting scheduled at the Prime Minister office at 3 pm.

Local media reported that given the intensity of the political situation, the premier is expected to personally give directions to the party representatives.

The party insiders have said that the prime minister is expected to urge the leaders to efficiently present party’s stances on the accountability cases at the national media.

On July 6, after four extensions in the original six-month deadline to conclude all three cases, the accountability court announced its verdict in the Avenfield reference. Nawaz, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar were sentenced to 11 years, eight years and one year, respectively, in prison.