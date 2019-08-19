PM Imran takes notice of uncontrolled poliovirus outbreak in KP

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minsiter Imran Khan today (August 19) called for an emergency meeting after taking notice of uncontrolled poliovirus outbreak in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

An emergency meeting will be held in the Prime Minister s Secretariat on August 22 (Wednesday). Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and the Chief Secretary have been asked to attend. Federal Minister for Polio Babar Bin Atta will be briefing on the recent events of poliovirus.

Federal Health Minister and heads of international organizations will also attend the meeting to discuss the situation of poliovirus outbreak in the region.