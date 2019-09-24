PM Imran, Tayyip Erdogan discuss Kashmir situation

Monitoring Desk

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the overall situation of the region especially the Indian occupied Kashmir situation.

Both the leaders held a meeting on the sidelines of 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York, on Tuesday.

Matters related to the strengthening of bilateral relations and mutual interest also came under discussion.

Earlier on Monday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in New York for a meeting on the sidelines of UN General Assembly Session.

Both dignitaries had discussed bilateral issues including the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).