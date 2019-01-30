PM Imran to chair cabinet meeting on Thursday

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a federal cabinet meeting on Thursday (tomorrow) to discuss a 20-point agenda.

According to reports, the federal cabinet will discuss a 20 point a agenda including a briefing on softening of Pakistan’s visa regime, the national anti-narcotics policy, the Hajj policy and a briefing on inactive state institutions.

Sources told that Prime Minister’s Adviser Dr. Ishrat Hussain will submit his report on reforms and restructuring in government institutions.

The cabinet will also take decision on transfer of Karachi Infrastructure Development Company from Communications Ministry to the Cabinet Division.

The cabinet meeting will likely to approve additional grant for the Youth Training Scheme.

Moreover, approval of additional grant of 31.44 million is also part of the agenda.

Federal Cabinet will also grant approval to various agreements and memorandum of understanding (MoUs) with different countries.

The cabinet will also approve the rules for appointment of Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmed and decide approval of the appointment of Chairman Port Qasim Authority and managing directors of Pak-Libya Holding Company and the National Investment Trust in today’s meeting.

The federal cabinet in its special session last Wednesday had approved the economic reforms package and recommendations for the mini-budget which were later presented in the National Assembly session.