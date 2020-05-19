PM Imran to chair federal cabinet meeting today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Cabinet will meet in Islamabad with Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in the chair today (Tuesday).

According to details, the participants of the cabinet will discuss overall political and economic situation of the country.

The meeting will also review the COVID-19 situation especially in the wake of ease of restrictions.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan has confirmed 36 more deaths from novel coronavirus in one day as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 939 and positive cases surged to 43,966.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,841 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 15,976 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 17,241 in Sindh, 6,230 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,820 in Balochistan, 1,034 in Islamabad, 550 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 115 in Azad Kashmir.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Pakistan has so far conducted 400,292 coronavirus tests and 12,957 in last 24 hours. 12,489 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.